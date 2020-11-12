Sir, – Frank McDonald (“Remaking Dublin in glass and steel”, Culture, November 7th) lists appalling Dublin buildings that are now being demolished, but he is reluctant to criticise what is taking their place.

A great building is as rare as a great work of art, but are these new ones even good?

My part of the city has been getting the glass-and-steel treatment for several years. South Richmond Street, Charlemont Street, Harcourt Road, Adelaide Road, Earlsfort Terrace are turning into a monotonous unit. They reflect but give little back.

WH Auden once remarked that such architecture seemed to be saying to us: “It would be better if you were much more simple.”

Well, we’re not. – Yours, etc,

ADRIAN KENNY,

Portobello,

Dublin 8.