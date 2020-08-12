Religious oaths and the law

Sir, – Contrary to Jane Donnelly’s experience of making an affidavit (“Religious oaths must be removed from State activities”, Rite & Reason, August 14th), the Supreme Court’s Handbook for the Use of Commissioners for Oaths provides for individuals to make a solemn affirmation where they object to being sworn on the basis that the taking of an oath is contrary to their religious belief, or that they have no religious belief. – Yours, etc,

CORMAC MEEHAN,

Bundoran,

Co Donegal.