Religious instruction in Catholic schools

A chara, – I have been involved in management of Catholic primary schools for many years. I do not recognise reality in Paddy Monahan’s statement that “it is the norm throughout Ireland for children not of the Catholic faith to be singled out every day in the classroom from four years of age to sit alone at the back of the class while their peers receive faith-formation” (Opinion, December 11th).

That is very far from the norm. One would hope that proponents of “fact-based” education would be more factual in their assertions. – Is mise,

Fr CHRIS HAYDEN,

Carnew, Co Wicklow.