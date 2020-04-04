Sir, – The last time there was a suspension of some Easter religious ceremonies in Tralee was in the darkest days of “Black 47”.

The Kerry Evening Post of April 3rd, 1847, noted: “In consequence of the severe duties of the Roman Catholic clergy of this town attending the sick, the religious ceremonies of the past (Holy) week were omitted.”

In May of that year, a young curate named Thomas Enright died of fever, contracted as a result of attending “at the bedside of the fever-stricken poor”. – Yours, etc,

BRYAN

MacMAHON,

Stillorgan,

Co Dublin.