Religion is not a hobby

Sir, – It is good that Breda O’Brien (Opinion & Analysis, May 9th) has drawn attention to a recent interview of Sean O’Rourke with Archbishop Eamon Martin in which the archbishop said that the church would not be lobbying to speed up a return to communal worship, and that this view was questioned by Sean O’Rourke.

She is correct in saying that many journalists see the church as either the enemy of all progress or a remnant of the past.

Why should the reopening of churches have to wait until the end of July in common with hairdressing and cattle marts? The Government seems to think that religion is a hobby, not something central to the lives of a great many people. – Yours, etc,

ROBERT MacCARTHY,

(Formerly Dean

of St Patrick’s Cathedral)

Dublin 8.