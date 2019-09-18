Religion in schools

Sir, – Three articles in Tuesday’s Irish Times on religion in school: two news items by Carl O’Brien and an opinion piece by Peter Gunning.

Despite homelessness, health service in crisis, Brexit, political stalemate in Northern Ireland, Trump, Iran, and the price of oil, it’s good to know what’s really important. The push is on! – Yours, etc,

DAN McDERMOTT,

Swords,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – It is reported that schoolchildren in Yellow Furze Catholic national school in Co Meath are offered homework passes to induce them to attend communion choir (News, September 17th).

Shouldn’t they have been offered soup? – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL REGAN,

Donnybrook,

Dublin 4.