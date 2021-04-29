Religion and sex education

Sir, – Máire de Barra and Catherine O’Mahony make excellent points about sex education in Catholic schools (Letters, April 28th).

Ireland is long overdue a complete and irreversible separation of church and state. All faith formation in children should occur at places of worship such as churches, synagogues, mosques and temples.

While parents are attending the main worship event, their children can receive age-appropriate religious instruction in another part of the building. This can include denomination-specific teaching on relationships and sexual conduct.

The separation of church and state urgently needs to happen. There should be no more excuses and no more delays. – Yours, etc,

RONAN SCANLAN

Leopardstown,

Dublin 18.