Religion and education

Sir, – I refer to Barry O’Rourke’s online article “Teachers and the belief barrier: ‘I don’t want to tell children they are sinners’” (Education, November 13th).

I agree that children in Irish schools do come from a variety of backgrounds. Should we not have regard for those children whose parents want them to be educated in their faith? Is it not discriminatory to use the term “barrier” in relation to faith?

It is, I strongly agree, unfortunate to use the word “sinner” to describe a child but that highlights a lack of education on the context of the scriptural texts and an inability to update oneself on the message of the Religious Education Programme, which is the teaching of love as prescribed by Jesus. – Yours, etc,

Sr EDEL MURPHY OP,

Blackrock,

Co Dublin.