Religion and cultural identity

Sir, – With reference to William Reville’s column “Fallout after my science and religion column” (Science Opinion, August 1st), I would argue that the growth in “believer” numbers is part of a trend towards establishing a distinct cultural identity, rather than a desire to be “closer to God”.

An example of this is the large number of evangelical Donald Trump supporters in the US, and elsewhere, who choose to ignore the US president’s decidedly un-Christian rhetoric and behaviour. – Yours, etc,

SEAN

McGIBBON,

Kilkenny.