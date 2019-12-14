Relief at deferral of Lyric studio closure

Sir, – The Toscaireacht (steering committee) of Aosdána welcomes with relief RTÉ’s deferment of its plans to close the Limerick studios of Lyric FM and move the survivors to Dublin 4.

The dismantling proposal would have evidenced a diminution of our public broadcaster’s obligation to the cultural life of this nation; and worse, a disregard for the stated Government policy of decentralisation.

After two decades, it is timely to be reminded of the heroic service which Lyric’s small staff have contributed to the cultural and artistic life of this nation since Lyric was established in Limerick by the RTÉ Authority with the enthusiastic support of the then Minister, our present Uachtarán and Aosdána Patron, Michael D Higgins.

Lyric’s practical support for art and music, especially for contemporary Irish composers is incomparable. Over a quarter million (282,000 listeners on a weekly basis – relatively more, population-wise – than BBC3) enjoy Lyric’s extraordinary output.

This small subsidiary of the RTÉ mothership records and broadcasts more live music concerts in Ireland than any other station. It costs less than either RnaG or 2FM and is located outside Dublin.

We congratulate all concerned with its (temporary? ) reprieve and wish Lyric FM many more decades of fine public service under the aegis of a reformed and renewed RTÉ. – Yours, etc,

ANNE HAVERTY (Chair,

Aosdána),

RHONA CLARKE,

SAMUEL WALSH,

GERALDINE O’REILLY,

CATHY CARMEN,

EAMON COLMAN,

MICHAEL HOLOHAN,

BOB QUINN,

VINCENT WOODS &

THOMAS MCCARTHY,

Aosdána,

Dublin 4.