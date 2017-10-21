Sir, – Congratulations to all who helped to secure the release of Ibrahim Halawa from his four-year nightmare of captivity. His family have shown great courage and determination. Congratulations are due also to the Irish diplomatic staff and political representatives who worked so hard for his release. – Yours, etc,

MARY BYRNE,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – Acolytes of, and apologists for, the Muslim Brotherhood are at the very least well aware, if not in open approval, of its ideology, tactics and moral codices.

These are in evident opposition to the values and principles held by the vast majority of citizens of this country.

As I must assume this State surely did not pay Ibrahim Halawa’s airfare to Cairo to enable him to attend pro-Muslim Brotherhood protests, I do hope that no taxpayers’ money will be used to effect his return to Ireland. – Yours, etc,

PATRICIA MULKEEN,

Ballinfull,

Sligo.