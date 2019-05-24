Relationship and sexuality education in schools

Sir, – I read with interest Carl O’Brien’s article on Youth Work Ireland launching a campaign to urge the Government “to remove religious ethos as a barrier to safe and inclusive sex education” (“State urged to remove school ethos as barrier to sex education”, News, May 15th).

Last year, a research paper borne of out a review, requested by the former Minister for Education, outlined some key barriers to its delivery. These include time constraints, lack of training, lack of appropriate resources, perceived parental objections and low teacher confidence.

It is important to highlight that there are numerous contextual barriers which need to be considered. – Yours, etc,

KIERAN SPARLING,

Derry.