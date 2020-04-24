Reinventing the wheels

Sir, – An observation while obtaining some exercise is the number of people out on clean bicycles which sparkle in the sunshine. I have to assume that when garden sheds are being cleared out, a lot of bicycles purchased under the cycle-to-work scheme are now seeing the light of day, possibly for the first time.

Here’s hoping that that they don’t end up in the back of the shed, with bales of toilet roll, sanitiser, masks, etc, when the situation improves. – Yours, etc,

TREVOR AUSTEN,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 14.