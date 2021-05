Sir, – It is MEPs like Mick Wallace and Clare Daly (Letters, May 25th) who make me hope that, in spite of all its faults, the EU can change, can become more transparent, more accountable, more democratic, and that it can survive as a force for good, not just for its citizens but for people around the world.

The day EU citizens lose that hope, the EU will deserve to die. – Yours, etc,

CLAUDINE GAIDONI,

Dublin 7.