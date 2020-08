Sir, – Could reporters please pay more attention to their use of the word “reform”? Every crank, partisan pressure group, group-think “think tank” and ruling party alike is convinced that their policies objectively are “reformist” and improving. In reality, one person’s “reform” may be another person’s destructive policy. “Reform” is a loaded word. – Yours, etc,

SEÁN MacCANN,

Trillick, Co Tyrone.