Reforming the Seanad

A chara, – The total inaction on Seanad reform is easily explained. All political parties including my own (Labour) see the Seanad exclusively as a vehicle to promote future or failed Dáil candidates. A look at the current “inside” nominations confirms that. When those parties are in power, however, they see it as an irritating restriction on their legislative ambitions. Seanad Éireann, as Senator Alice-Mary Higgins points out (Letters, March 5th), does and has done useful work. It does check, delay and change, mostly by persuasion.

That’s why it annoys so many political leaders, whose enthusiasm for proper legislative activity is clear from the vast number of guillotined Dáil debates. – Yours, etc,

BRENDAN RYAN

(Senator 1981-1992, 1997-2007),

Montenotte,

Cork.