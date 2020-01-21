Reforming the Leaving Cert

Sir, – Prof Áine Hyland (Letters, January 20th) outlines the various documentation that should be provided for Leaving Certificate reform. She left out some important details: a sample of a teacher robot needed to deliver this reform and a sample of a pupil robot needed to maximise Leaving Certificate examination grades. And also help to separate the wheat from the chaff more efficiently than the current Leaving Certificate script marking process is proving to be. But then what if the chaff is as good for us, if not better than, the wheat? – Yours, etc,

JOSEPH MACKEY,

Glasson,

Athlone,

Co Westmeath.