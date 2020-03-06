Reforming Seanad Éireann

Sir, – As the “campaign” for Seanad Éireann is now taking place, albeit under the radar for the vast majority of citizens, it is worth remembering that this is in fact the second House of our parliament.

While many convoluted proposals are made from time to time to change the composition and electorate of Seanad Éireann, one simple change would reform the Seanad for the good forever. That is to hold the election on the same day as that for the Dáil. Such a change would reduce the possibility of the Seanad being used as either a creche or a retirement home and would enable it better fulfil its intended role. Do I expect it to happen? Perhaps just as much as I expect any government to seriously reform our local government system. – Yours, etc,

