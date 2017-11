Sir, – Accompanying an article to commemorate the beginning of the Reformation (“Merkel preaches value of religious tolerance”, Derek Scally, November 1st) the photo caption reports that a celebratory Mass was celebrated in the Schlosskirche in Wittenberg to mark the occasion. A Mass for Martin Luther and his legacy . . . ecumenically, we have come a long way. Or could this be merely a misprint? – Yours, etc,

Fr LAURENCE CULLEN,

Geevagh, Co Sligo.