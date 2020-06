Sir, – I was walking to work the other morning and I passed the local Franciscan friary. Unusually all the doors were open. I walked in out of curiosity to find hand sanitisers at the back and four elderly friars sitting at a distance from each other saying their morning prayers. I sat down for a quiet moment and started to cry. It’s funny what this isolation does to a person. – Yours, etc,

MAEVE MARTIN,

Clonmel, Co Tipperary.