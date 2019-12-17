Referendum on a united Ireland

Sir, – On BBC Radio Ulster, in the wee small hours of Friday morning, Mike Nesbitt, ex-leader of the Ulster Unionist Party, made an excellent point. He suggested that if a referendum on the unification of Ireland is called, there must be a plan in place to deal with the result – whatever that may be. Otherwise there will be a political mess, such as that which has existed since the Brexit vote.

Politicians, please take note. – Yours, etc,

KATHERINE DEMPSEY,

Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin.

Sir, – While I admire his optimism, I believe Michael Deasy (“A white dove on St Patrick’s blue?”, Letters, December 16th) is looking at the prospect of a united Ireland through rose-tinted glasses.

Asking unionists and nationalists to have faith in each other seemed possible when the Belfast Agreement was signed in 1998. Twenty-one years later the main parties in the North are barely on speaking terms.

The Border may eventually disappear, but there will never be a united Ireland.

The contempt shown by Nigel Farage and Ukip towards the European Parliament would be mild in comparison to that of the DUP towards any all-Ireland parliament. Be careful what you wish for. – Yours, etc,

NORMAN DAVIES,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.