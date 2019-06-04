Red lights and green lights

Sir, – Domhnall O’Donoghue believes, quite plausibly, that he lived next door to a brothel for a period (“My brothel days shone a red light on Irish sexual hypocrisy”, Culture, May 29th). He passed some clients of the operation and has some anecdotal evidence that they were married. Then, in a leap of fantasy, he imagines these men voted against same-sex marriage in the referendum, without a shred of evidence. An even wilder piece of speculation follows: that these putative No voters were representative of the approximately one-third who voted against the referendum.

Have we sunk to a low where liberals can simply invent whatever they like to undermine conservatives, and get it published in the “newspaper of record”? – Yours, etc,

COLM FITZPATRICK,

Castleknock,

Dublin 15.