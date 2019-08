Sir, – “I don’t want any message coming across from here that we’re complaining or whingeing or anything like that.” So says Brian Cody before launching into a prolonged whinge about Richie Hogan’s red card and how the referee arrived at his decision (Sport, August 20th).

When is a whinge not a whinge? – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL DURACK,

Killaloe,

Co Clare.