Sir, – Your excellent Weekend Review of April 24th featured a piece under Place of the Week on Red Hugh O’Donnell and the efforts to find his remains in Valladolid, Spain. It was accompanied by a picture of not Red Hugh, as stated, but his great-great-grandfather Aodh Ruadh O’Donnell who founded the Abbey of Donegal where the Annals of the Four Masters were believed to have been written. This is a common mistake but as a grandfather myself I want to ensure that due recognition is given to the right man. As for Red Hugh, Donegal awaits his return. – Yours, etc,

SÉAMUS O’DOHERTY,

Killiney,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Your report on the ongoing quest for the remains of Red Hugh O’Donnell (1572–1602) beneath a branch of Banco Santander in Valladolid, Spain, was placed below a photograph of a statue by Maurice Harron that commemorates the first Red Hugh O’Donnell (1427–1505) who had the O’Donnell castle and the Franciscan Friary built in Donegal Town. I’m not aware of any statue commemorating the “Fighting Prince” Red Hugh, famed for the Nine Years War and the Battle of Kinsale, whose remains are being sought. – Yours, etc,

PEADAR MacRORY,

Letterkenny,

Co Donegal.