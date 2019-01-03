Recycling plastic

Sir, – The present way of determining which type of plastic can or cannot be recycled is in most cases trying to read the smallest print on the packaging, and in some cases there is no information at all. I suggest that when the plastic is in the process of being manufactured and printed, if it is recyclable it should be marked with a distinctive green band, and if it is not recyclable, it should be marked with a distinctive red band.

This might add a small financial cost to the product, but the cost to the environment would be greatly reduced. – Yours, etc,

RODNEY NEEDHAM,

Templeogue,

Dublin 14.