Recycling bins and public spaces

Sir, – With more and more of us consuming food and drink outside of the home, cafes and restaurants as the Covid-19 situation continues, it has become apparent that there is a clear lack of recycling bins available for use to the public.

While it has been encouraging to see most consumer packaging shift toward recyclable and compostable materials in recent years, these efforts would appear to be largely in vain unless public facilities are available to actually dispose of these materials appropriately.

Otherwise, and as is currently happening, recyclable and compostable waste ends up in the existing public bins currently available across Dublin – and ultimately in the landfill sites we are all trying to avoid using in the first place. – Yours, etc,

STEPHEN BEALE,

Ranelagh,

Dublin 6.