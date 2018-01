Sir, – Cyclists on the footpath are an ongoing danger, at least in this area. But on Monday last I encountered two new obstructions: a big black car parked across the path and a trotting-rig, with pony tethered to a gate, and one handler idling aboard. When can the pedestrian reclaim his or her rightful territory? – Yours, etc,

GERALDINE

MONAGHAN,

Crumlin, Dublin 12.