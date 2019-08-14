Reclaiming Sandymount Strand

Sir, – Anyone with a passing interest in Dublin, its history and mapping over the centuries knows that east of O’Connell Street seawards were mudflats and salt marshes up until 1700 and that the eastern portion of the city was built on reclaimed land by Dutch engineers. Bull Island is about 200 years old and extending seawards as is Sandymount Strand thanks to grit and soil washed down the River Liffey from Wicklow and Kildare.

Yet again Dutch engineers could dyke off a thousand acres or more so that Ireland and Dublin could construct a futuristic sustainable city unfettered by existing antiquated structures, services, bad planning, graft and ignorance. I am sure the residents of north Wicklow, east Kildare and south Meath would be delighted. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL KUNZ,

Kilcoole, Co Wicklow.