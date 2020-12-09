Rebuilding hope

Sir, – What a pleasure to read Lara Marlowe’s article “Notre Dame out of the ashes” (Weekend Review, December 5th).

Amid the ashes, toxic lead and tangled scaffolding, she painted a picture of human defiance and the deeply ingrained need to rebuild what lay in ruins.

No less affecting was the article “Place of the week: Great Mosque of al-Nuri, Mosul, Iraq” (December 5th).

I hope both Notre Dame and the Great Mosque will arise again, as fitting testaments to the dedication of all who strive to rebuild brick by brick, fragment by fragment. – Yours, etc,

MARY FOGARTY,

Balbriggan,

Co Dublin.