Read all about it

Sir, – I read the interview with former New York Times and BBC chief Mark Thompson on St Stephen’s Day (Laura Slattery, Business, “Mark Thompson: The media boss on Trump, Brexit and the end of print”, December 26th).

I am one of those people who has bought The Irish Times daily since I was a teenager. The paper at times frustrates me, but the day is not complete until I read the paper. Digital does not interest me. I am willing to pay for that.

The question is, are there many like me? I hope so. – Yours, etc,

PAUL DORAN,

Clondalkin,

Dublin 22.