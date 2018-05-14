Reaction to the Rising

Sir, – Further to Ronan McGreevy’s article regarding reaction from Irish soldiers fighting for the British army during the first World War, on hearing news of the 1916 Rising, your readers may wish to consult the Monica Roberts Collection in the Royal Dublin Fusiliers Archive which is available online or at the Dublin City Archive.

Monica Roberts was a young woman from Stillorgan, Co. Dublin who corresponded with Irish troops at the front during the war.

Aiming to support the Irish troops, she set up an organisation called “band of helpers to the soldiers” which provided gifts and comforts.

The Monica Roberts Collection contains soldiers’ letters which provide an insight into their reaction on hearing of the Rising in Dublin. The letters illustrate the poignant, very personal, shocked and often bewildered reaction to events as seen from the perspective of the Western Front and provide a fascinating example of the complexity of our history during this period. – Yours, etc,

ANNE MADDOCK O’REILLY,

Mount Merrion, Co Dublin.