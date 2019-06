Sir, – Further to “Law encourages restaurants to use tips to pay staff” (Opinion & Analysis, June 10th), never mind about putting calorie counts and the like on restaurant menus.

Why not make it mandatory for menus to state clearly where a patron’s tips and service charges end up?

It would be easy then for people to decide to tip or not.– Yours, etc,

JOHN K

ROGERS,

Rathowen,

Co Westmeath.