Re-open all State-controlled tourist sites

Sir, – The Government is exhorting us all to holiday in Ireland this year and rightly so. In furtherance of this policy all Government tourist sites should surely be open.

On a recent staycation in Co Sligo I was amazed to discover that this is not the case. Sligo Abbey, Parkes Castle at Lough Gill and Boyle Abbey, all Office of Public Works sites, are all closed.

According to external site notices this is due to Covid-19 issues. Even the Fáilte Ireland Tourist Office in Sligo Town is closed with no window notice as to why or when it will be reopening.

In contrast most local hotels, shops and pubs serving food have got their acts together with social distancing and other Covid-19 requirements in place. Roscommon County Council is to be commended for having the King House at Boyle open with all the necessary Covid-19 measures in operation. It can be done. Fáilte Ireland and the Office of Public Works should take heed and get their offices and sites open before summer 2020 ends.

Reopening these facilities will also lead to other knock-on activities. At Lough Gill the Rose of Innisfree boat excursions which normally operate from the now closed Parkes Castle have been suspended. – Yours, etc,

JOHN MORLEY

Greystones,

Co Wicklow.