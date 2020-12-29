Rapid vaccination

Sir, – With the HSE planning to vaccinate up to 40,000 people per week, it should only take about three years to vaccinate the entire population of Ireland. Don’t let the mask slip. – Yours, etc,

ART Ó LAOGHAIRE,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – As the weekly rollout of 20,000 vaccines for Covid-19 begins (“Up to 20,000 people to be vaccinated per week from January”, News, December 28th), the logistical task facing the Government is immense.

The 2016 census showed that over 460,000 were aged 70-plus, with over 170,000 in the 65 to 70 cohort. Over half a million people over 65 live in private households.

Then, add in health workers, frontline workers, and those with serious underlying conditions. It is possible that it could be late summer before these priority groups are vaccinated.

A HSE source cited in the article stated that up to 40,000 people a week could be vaccinated from January 11th, but with a big proviso, “if supplies are delivered into the country”.

The rollout has generated a rollback in expectations at Government level once issues over supply became apparent.

We must be patient, while asking the Government to speed up in every manner possible the scale of vaccination. – Yours, etc,

PATRICK CALLAN,

Portmarnock,

Co Dublin.