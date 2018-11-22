Rape trials and anonymity

Sir, – As noted in your editorial (November 21st), Sir John Gillen makes some very good recommendations surrounding the management of rape trials in Northern Ireland.

However, I do not agree with his view that charged persons should be named as, he claims, this can encourage other victims to come forward. A core principle of any fair justice system is that a charged person is innocent until proven guilty. An accused person who may be totally innocent should not have his or her good name and reputation unnecessarily tarnished before being even afforded a fair trial.

If found guilty, the naming of the accused will in itself encourage other potential victims to come forward. – Yours, etc,

RICHARD COFFEY,

Terenure, Dublin 6W.