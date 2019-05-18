Ranelagh, come home

A chara, – I read with amusement Miriam Lord’s tongue-in-cheek article on Duke McDowell, the wandering canine owned by Michael McDowell and family in leafy Ranelagh (“Frances Fitzgerald’s dog rescue tweet comes back to bite her”, May 11th). However, I was taken somewhat aback by her description of Ranelagh as “in the heart of Dublin 4”.

While I am always remain open to correction, when I visited Ranelagh last month it was still in Dublin 6. – Yours, etc,

WALTER KILCULLEN,

Dunboyne, Co Meath.