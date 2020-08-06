Raising the bats for an Irish record

Sir, – Three Irish batsmen scored a century each in an ODI at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton last night (Sport, August 5th). Is this a first? – Yours, etc,

THOMAS MOORE,

Kilbarrack, Dublin 5.

Sir, – It may not be quite at the top of John Hume’s achievements but as a young man he was a quite useful cricketer. How appropriate therefore that at the time of his death, the all-Ireland Cricket team beat England, who are captained by an Irishman, Eoin Morgan.

It will probably go down in history as the only game in which three Irishmen all scored centuries, Morgan for England and Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie for Ireland.

The agreed Ireland can surely stand, raise their bats, and applaud the life of John Hume. – Yours, etc,

GRAEME GUTHRIE,

Westport, Co Mayo.