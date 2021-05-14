Raising the bar for controversial ideas

Sir, – Finn McRedmond (“Controversial ideas always need to be aired”, Opinion & Analysis, May 13th) claims that the “boundaries of what it is acceptable to believe and say seem to narrow daily”. She refers to the launch of the Journal of Controversial Ideas by a consortium of academics which allows its writers to publish under a pseudonym that accommodates such ideas as a possible solution.

Of course, such a forum already exists; it’s called the pub. Patrons, who may or may not have met before, can espouse controversial or crazy opinions and ideas without the need of pseudonyms . Whether such exchanges remain amicable is another matter. Roll on June 7th. – Yours, etc,

MIKE MORAN,

Clontarf,

Dublin 3.