Raising the bar at the match

Sir, – As a long-time Leinster season-ticket holder, I can wholeheartedly agree with Patsy Brady’s views (Letters, September 10th).

My seat is near the end of a row in the RDS, and for about 15 minutes after kick-off and before half-time, I do a reasonable imitation of a jack-in-the-box as I stand to allow my fellow “supporters” to pass with their trays of drink. What adds insult to injury is the constant “Sorry” (but not really) that accompanies each episode.

Once I delayed a gentleman’s progress, as his arrival at my seat corresponded to the first scrum of the match which I was keen to observe.

Luckily for me he managed to control his justifiable annoyance! – Yours, etc,

DAVE ROBBIE,

Booterstown,

Co Dublin.