Rail worker’s death

Sir, – I was shocked to see the death of a rail worker from Covid-19 being treated with such a lack of solemnity by The Irish Times. To list the death of a worker as a sort of trivial pursuit option in a quiz (Quiz of the Week, May 16th) is appallingly crass.

I’ve no doubt in my mind that this would not happen to someone who wasn’t working class.

The death of someone from the middle class or the elite wouldn’t be treated with such levity. For the record, Ms Belly Mujinga, was a ticket officer in Victoria Station, London. She died after a man spat and coughed on her and a fellow colleague in March.

Ms Mujinga was a frontline and essential worker. She was only 47.

She shouldn’t have been a multiple-choice answer in a quiz. – Yours, etc,

RUTH COPPINGER,

Mulhuddart,

Dublin 15.