Rail strikes and transport disputes

Sir, – Your headline confirms that the impending rail strike will be the “fourth large-scale transport dispute in two years” (News, October 21st). Perhaps now, somebody in TFI (Transport for Ireland) might think it a good idea to suspend further showing of their taxpayer-funded TV campaign which, ludicrously, attempts to portray just how “together” are all those involved in the provision of public transport in Ireland. – Yours, etc,

DICK REEVES,

Kilmacanogue,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – Five rail strikes? I live in Letterkenny. I should care? – Yours, etc,

GUY STEPHENSON,

Letterkenny,

Co Donegal.