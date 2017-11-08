Rail strike – time for assistance?

Sir, – As the rail strike escalates with no sign of resolution, is there any truth in the rumour that North Korea is considering sending senior officials here to assist our Minister for Transport Shane Ross to negotiate a settlement? – Yours, etc,

BRIAN CULLEN,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 16.

Sir, – It is patently clear that eventually Irish Rail will have to offer the same as Dublin Bus and Luas; could they not short-circuit the shambles and pay up sooner rather than later? Alternatively, if the workers in Dublin Bus and Luas had any sense of solidarity, they would come out in sympathy and indeed bring matters to a head that much earlier. Lateral thinking, that’s what we all need. – Yours, etc,

ROBIN HARTE,

Strawberry Beds,

Dublin 20.