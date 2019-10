Sir, – I had occasion to travel from Dublin city to Greystones, Co Wicklow, over the weekend, and decided to use the Dart rather than my car. The round-trip fare was €9, roughly twice what the same trip would have cost me in diesel.

If the powers that be are serious about encouraging people to use public transport, then it might be time to look at the pricing structure. – Yours, etc,

RICHARD BANNISTER,

Ballsbridge,

Dublin 4.