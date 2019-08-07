Rail fares are unfair

Sir, – It costs €19.99 to purchase a ticket online for a single train journey from Galway to Dublin. The same ticket purchased at the ticket office at Ceannt Station in Galway cost me €36.65 ( without seat allocation). I find this cost difference unjust.

It was explained to me that it is “to encourage online purchases”. I explained that I was unable to book my seat through the site earlier, and was then advised that only 60 per cent of seats were available online!

How is this fair? – Yours, etc,

S HIGGINS,

Dublin 6.