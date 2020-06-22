Racism against Travellers

Sir, – Reading Kathleen Sherlock’s article (Opinion, June 18th) was heartbreaking. To know that only 3 per cent of Travellers live past the age of 63 is shocking and the other statistics from Ms Sherlock article are so frightening.

Why has the State allowed this to continue for so many years?

Can I ask through the medium of your paper what is the Minister responsible going to do about this abuse of human rights? It deserves an answer. – Yours, etc,

PAUL DORAN,

Dublin 22.