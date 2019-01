Sir, – When I ask people if they had a pleasant Christmas, more often than not, the response will involve the word “quiet”, tinged with a sense of disappointment.

I wonder if these respondents were expecting a brass band to strike up in their front gardens or herds of stampeding buffalo to charge up their streets. On reflection, I am all for quiet – let us have more of it. – Yours, etc,

FRANK BYRNE,

Terenure,

Dublin 6W.