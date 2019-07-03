Sir, – In the interest of pedestrian safety, electric vehicles in future will be required to emit a sound equivalent to that emitted by an internal combustion engine (Home News, July 1st).

This has a downside. When electric vehicles become ubiquitous, traffic noise levels will remain unchanged, and one of the great advantages of using electric vehicles – their quietness – will be lost.

A better solution would be to require pedestrians to wear a device which emits an audible warning when an electric vehicle approaches. The device could be activated by a radio signal transmitted by the vehicle.

In time, when pedestrians adapt to electric vehicles, the devices could be dispensed with, allowing all to enjoy quiet motoring. – Yours, etc,

PETER LYNCH,

Dublin 16.