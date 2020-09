A chara, – I was interested to read Marc MacSharry’s criticism of Taoiseach Micheál Martin (“Dissident FF TD Marc MacSharry critical of ‘teacher’ Micheál Martin”, News, September 11th).

The disgruntled TD referred to the Taoiseach’s leadership style as the teacher filling empty vessels with information.

As a retired teacher myself, I seem to remember an old adage that refers to empty vessels making the most noise. – Is mise,

PAT BURKE WALSH,

Ballymoney,

Gorey,

Co Wexford.