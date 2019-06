Sir,– We are prepared to put our trust in lottery terminals to the tune of a possible €200 million jackpot, so surely we should be able to put the same trust in them to run an election count? Perhaps when the next lottery licence review comes around there could be a clause specifying such a function. At least then we could have a small chance of picking a winner.– Yours, etc,

JOHN K ROGERS,

Rathowen,

Co Westmeath.