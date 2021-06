Sir, – Congratulations to Martyn Turner on his golden jubilee with the Irish Times (June 5th). We are privileged to have him. Despite his hilarious assertion that he “can’t draw”, his cleverly drawn cartoons are deliciously biting, always entertaining, and apart from some depictions of a recent US president, rarely unkind.

When the politicians fear him, he has to be doing something right. Here’s to the next 50, Martyn! – Yours, etc,

MARION WALSH,

Donnybrook,

Dublin 4.